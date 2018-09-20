‘Got that one, too!’ Laughing man runs over sprinting emus with his car, video shows

Officials in Australia are trying to identify the man who apparently recorded himself as he ran over multiple emus with his car.
The RSPCA in New South Wales shared a video on its Facebook page that shows a man laughing hysterically as he ran over at least a dozen emus, which are flightless birds from Australia.
The video starts with the man driving down a dirt road as he shouts “F------ emus!”
“One, two, three,” the man is heard shouting as he mows down three of the birds.
The man continues to laugh as bird after bird is run over by his car as they continue to sprint down the road, the video shows.
“This is f––king great,” he is heard saying as he continues to drive directly into the animals. “Got that one, too, and that one.”
The driver is seen at the end of the video when he turns the camera away from the road. The man with a mustache is wearing a red baseball cap, sunglasses, a green shirt and black coat.
Warning: The video linked to below contains graphic content of animal abuse that has been censored out.
The RSPCA posted a full, uncensored video on its Facebook page.
The New Daily reported that the Queensland Police Service is trying to determine the identity of the man in the video and where it was originally taken. The RSPCA wrote on its Facebook post that it is also hoping to track down the whereabouts of the suspect.
“The RSPCA unequivocally condemns this type of behaviour, as it clearly shows a disregard for the lives of these vulnerable native animals,” the status read, “and raises grave concerns about this individual’s capacity for such behaviour.
“The possible penalties for an offence like this in NSW could be up to 5 years in prison and $22,000 in fines under the NSW Crimes Act.”
But the RSPCA cautioned people against publicly sharing their theories about the man’s identity “to respect the innocent and often incorrectly identified.”
Harrison Hatzis, a 19-year-old from Melbourne, said he was falsely accused of being the man in the video after his co-worker publicly shared a photograph of him with an emu, according to News.com.au. He’s been receiving death threats, the teen said.
“I can see where they’re coming from in thinking it’s me because we both have a mustache and I posed in a selfie with an emu but what’s in that video is disgusting,” he said, according to News.com.au. “The way the guy is laughing and running them over … he’s dumb enough to have done that let alone posted about it.”
Comments