Michael Jordan, Hornets step up to help Hurricane Florence victims

A sheriff’s volunteer was leaving a Shell gas station in Ash Fork, Arizona, on September 8 when he saw a truck drive off with a dog on a leash tied to its trailer. The volunteer sounded his siren to save the dog.
Six children and one adult were injured when a camel ran amok at a circus in Pittsburgh on Sunday, September 16. Video taken from the crowd by Aliquippa man Ronald Smith shows the camel bucking and running with a woman still on its back.
A rescue swimmer from the Coast Guard hoists an elderly woman from a flooded home in Pender County, North Carolina, Sept. 16, 2018. The woman had run out of medication and was unable to properly nourish herself.
Tropical Storm Florence will likely bring rains, floods and tropical storm-force winds to Charlotte this weekend, and that could cause flooding, the National Weather Service warns. Residents can also expect power outages.
A Myrtle Beach resident thinks Hurricane Florence's flooding rains are going to make the storm "a little bit worse than people think." Wind and rain started battering the area Friday morning, but hurricane conditions are expected later in the day.
The architectural team of Arakawa and Gins believed they could design a house that would allow its residents to extend their lifespan. The Bioscleave House is on the market for $2.495 million, according to an article by toptenrealestatedeals.com .
The Town of Brookhaven in New York held a press conference on September 10, 2018 announcing that authorities had found and removed a crack pipe vending machine outside of a store. Initially, the machine was reported as a pen dispenser.