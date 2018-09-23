Trump points out low unemployment rates during Nevada rally

President Donald Trump held a rally in Las Vegas on September 20, where he touted administration's economic achievements. He also talked about the Paris accord withdrawal, and said he is an environmentalist, but also wants to provide jobs.
By
Horses found neck-deep in flood waters

National

Horses found neck-deep in flood waters

Two horses at risk of drowning were rescued from flood waters caused by Hurricane Florence, according to animal charity Guardians of Rescue.Footage shared on September 19 shows the animals neck deep in what the charity said was eight feet of water.

Could this odd house expand human lifespan?

Latest News

Could this odd house expand human lifespan?

The architectural team of Arakawa and Gins believed they could design a house that would allow its residents to extend their lifespan. The Bioscleave House is on the market for $2.495 million, according to an article by toptenrealestatedeals.com .

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Sacramento Bee App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Corrections Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service