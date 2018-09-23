Homer Simpson- and Hello Kitty-shaped ‘candies’ actually drugs, police say

Homer Simpson, Hello Kitty and the Minions were all in police custody following a “major bust.”

The popular cartoon characters were used to disguise drugs, which were “designed to look like candy,” according to the Hapeville Police Department.

The candy was actually pills, the police said in a Facebook post. Drug-laced lollipops were also found just miles from Atlanta, Georgia, by the police.

In spite of their appearance, it is not something the police are taking lightly.

“Parents, teachers and coaches please make our young people aware of these dangers,” they shared on Facebook.

The drugs that appeared to be candy were not the only thing confiscated by the Georgia police department a little more than a month before Halloween. It also reported finding two guns — one that was stolen — “suspected marijuana, pills, cannabis pops, and suspected powder cocaine,” in addition to cash.

The police did not report the quantity of the drugs, or the amount of cash confiscated.