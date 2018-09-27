Ford says she wanted 2 front doors in home after assault ‘drastically altered my life’

Christine Blasey Ford told Senate Judiciary Committee members Thursday that the alleged attacked by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh left her traumatized for years, even to the point of installing a second front door in her home.
Giving her opening statement before the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday in the hearing to consider the Supreme Court nominee, Ford said, from her prepared “Brett’s assault on me drastically altered my life. For a very long time, I was too afraid and ashamed to tell anyone the details.”
She said she told her husband about the attack in therapy when her hustband didn’t understand why she wanted a second front door on their home.
According to her prepared comments, Ford said, “I had completed an extensive remodel of our home, and I insisted on a second front door, an idea that he and others disagreed with and could not understand.”
She continued, “In explaining why I wanted to have a second front door, I described the assault in detail. I recall saying that the boy who assaulted me could someday be on the U.S. Supreme Court and spoke a bit about his background. My husband recalls that I named my attacker as Brett Kavanaugh.”
Asked later by Sen. Dianne Feinstein about the second door, Ford told the committee that she still has that second door. She said they use the door to host Google interns at her California home.
Nominated to the Supreme Court by President Donald Trump in June, Kavanaugh is expected to push the high court further to the right. He was chosen for the position after Justice Anthony Kennedy, a key swing vote on social issues, announced his retirement.
Earlier this month, Ford accused Kavanaugh of pinning her to a bed, then groping and trying to unclothe her in 1982, according to The Washington Post. Since then, at least two other women have come forward with similar accusations.
In a legal document sent out by attorney Michael Avenatti, a woman named Julie Swetnick said she was at multiple parties with Kavanaugh where “disoriented” girls were drugged and then raped by a “train” of men.”
And in an interview with The New Yorker, a woman named Deborah Ramirez said the judge exposed his genitals at a party. All of these accusations are from incidents said to have taken place in the 1980s.
Kavanaugh, who released a calender that he says exonerates of him the crimes, said in a Fox News interview that he has always respected women and was a virgin at the time of the accusations.
