Kidnapper held gun to ex’s head in FaceTime video — then started firing, Texas cops say

The woman picked up the late-night FaceTime video call — and saw her cousin with a gun pressed to her head, according to Houston Executive Assistant Police Chief Matt Slinkard.
She called police just before 12:30 a.m. Friday, and told the officers that she suspected her cousin’s ex-boyfriend was involved, according to the Houston Chronicle. Neither woman has been identified by authorities.
The man had gone to his ex-girlfriend’s home in southeast Houston late Thursday night, and forced her inside his black Dodge Charger, according to KTRK. They went to his apartment, the station reported.
Officers responded to his apartment on the west side of town, saw a black Charger parked near his apartment and heard screaming “from inside the apartment,” according to KHOU.
When officers went into the apartment, the man fired several shots at them, forcing the officers to take cover, the Chronicle reported.
One of the responding officers saw him shoot the woman, police told KTRK. She was taken to a local hospital with at least five gunshot wounds, but was expected to live.
“We’re very happy to hear that news,” Slinkard said.
When the police made it back inside the apartment, Slinkard said, the man had a knife. Three officers fired at the man, after he refused to put the knife down.
The suspect, who also has not been named by authorities, died at the scene.
“This was a dangerous situation for all,” Slinkard said. “Just a very violent scene that could have ended tragically for many individuals.”
Comments