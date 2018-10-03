Moon features and more: Here’s what’s up in the night sky for October

A raccoon found behind a vending machine put an "animal control officer and detention officers to work early this morning" said the Bedford Police Department in a Facebook post. The department later posted that the animal had been caught.
Even as his landlord tears down the East Harlem building he lives in, Ray Tirado has stayed put in his apartment. “Harassment by construction” is a critical part of how gentrification takes hold in neighborhoods like this, experts say.
A two-headed copperhead snake was discovered in a garden in northern Virginia, according to JD Kleopfer of the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries. Kleopfer said two-headed snakes normally don’t live very long in the wild.
President Donald Trump held a rally in Las Vegas on September 20, where he touted administration's economic achievements. He also talked about the Paris accord withdrawal, and said he is an environmentalist, but also wants to provide jobs.
In a video shot near Miami International Airport, the sound of a large amount of gunshots ring out in the area of an alleged police-involved shooting on Sept. 20, 2018. Photo by Pedro Portal - Miami Herald.
Two horses at risk of drowning were rescued from flood waters caused by Hurricane Florence, according to animal charity Guardians of Rescue.Footage shared on September 19 shows the animals neck deep in what the charity said was eight feet of water.
A sheriff’s volunteer was leaving a Shell gas station in Ash Fork, Arizona, on September 8 when he saw a truck drive off with a dog on a leash tied to its trailer. The volunteer sounded his siren to save the dog.
Six children and one adult were injured when a camel ran amok at a circus in Pittsburgh on Sunday, September 16. Video taken from the crowd by Aliquippa man Ronald Smith shows the camel bucking and running with a woman still on its back.
A rescue swimmer from the Coast Guard hoists an elderly woman from a flooded home in Pender County, North Carolina, Sept. 16, 2018. The woman had run out of medication and was unable to properly nourish herself.
Tropical Storm Florence will likely bring rains, floods and tropical storm-force winds to Charlotte this weekend, and that could cause flooding, the National Weather Service warns. Residents can also expect power outages.
A Myrtle Beach resident thinks Hurricane Florence's flooding rains are going to make the storm "a little bit worse than people think." Wind and rain started battering the area Friday morning, but hurricane conditions are expected later in the day.
