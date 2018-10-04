Products for menstrual and muscle pains can cause burns. So 4 lots have been recalled

After discovering its Thermacare Menstrual Pain Therapy Heatwraps 8 Hour and Muscle Pain Therapy Heatwraps 8 Hour might leak, Pfizer recalled two lots of each product.
Publix announced the recall of the two lots it sells on its website Wednesday night.
“The use of a leaking/damaged heat cell wrap poses a potential risk to the heat cell ingredients coming in direct contact with the skin which could cause skin injuries such as burns/blisters and/or skin irritation on the wrap applied area,” the notice said.
Recalled lots for the menstrual pain wraps are No. T26693 with an expiration date of August 2020 and No. T26691 with an expiration date of July 2020. Lot Nos. S68516 and T26686 cover the muscle pain wraps.
Customers should return these products to the store of purchase for a full refund.
Anyone with questions should call 800-879-3477, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Eastern time.
