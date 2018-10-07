‘A terrible time to be named Brett Kavanagh’ — says man who’s not THAT Brett Kavanaugh

His name is Brett Kavanagh.
No, not Brett Kavanaugh. That’s the man who was confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court after disputing sexual misconduct allegations during his Senate hearing.
This Brett Kavanagh — the one without the “u” in his last name — is a customer guide at Goodson Clothing & Supply Co. in Louisville, Kentucky, according to his Twitter bio. Oh, and he’s a Carolina Panthers “fanatic,” too.
But he has had a “terrible time” thanks to his name, according to his Oct. 5 tweet that has now been retweeted 157,000 times.
“This is a terrible time to be named Brett Kavanagh,” he tweeted at 7:20 p.m. that Wednesday.
“I had a couple of beers and I was like ‘You know what, I’m just going to throw this out there,’” Kavanagh said, according to the Louisville Courier Journal. “I thought to myself, ‘This is a terrible time to be named Brett Kavanagh.’”
Yes, after a couple of beers.
“That irony about the beer isn’t lost on him either,” the Courier Journal reported.
Kavanaugh — the one who was just confirmed to the Supreme Court — also likes beer, he said during his testimony.
“I liked beer. I still like beer,” Kavanaugh said while being questioned about high-school drinking during his Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation, according to the Associated Press.
Kavanagh, 27, told the Courier Journal that having the same name as Kavanaugh created stress in his work life because he works in sales.
“The first thing I say is ‘My name is Brett Kavanagh,’” he told the newspaper. “And literally the first reactions is ‘Wait, what did you just say.’ I have to stop and explain it’s been a crazy couple of weeks.”
A few people have mistaken Kavanagh for Kavanaugh on Twitter.
Kavanagh is not the only person who has been called out on Twitter for having the same name as a well-known figure, though.
“Believe me - I feel your pain!” a Susan Collins tweeted back. She has the same name as a Republican U.S. Senator from Maine.
“Welcome to the club, brother,” tweeted a Mike Pence, who happens to share the same name as the vice president of the U.S.
