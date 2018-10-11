2 people rescued from a hammock are among those saved from Michael’s floods in NC

Several people were rescued across North Carolina as Tropical Storm Michael dumped flooding rain over the area Thursday.

Two people had to be rescued from a green and white hammock hanging over over the flooded Swannanoa River, as first reported by The Asheville Citizen-Times.

The Asheville Fire Department used a ladder truck and a boat to rescue two people trapped in a hammock over a swollen river during Tropical Storm Michael on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018. Asheville Fire Department

A man and woman were camping on the river and firefighters used a ladder truck and a boat to rescue them, the Asheville Fire Department tweeted Thursday.

The Asheville Fire Department just completed swiftwater rescue training on Tuesday, according to its Facebook page.

In Henderson County, just south of Asheville, flash flooding led to “multiple water rescues,” the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post Thursday morning.

The Associated Press reported that Henderson County emergency crews had been working since early Thursday morning to rescue people from “cars trapped in high water” and residents of “low-lying areas.

“(Twenty) people were pulled out of neighborhoods inundated by flash flooding,” the AP reported.

In Buncombe County, a swift-water rescue team rescued saved a man, according to the AP.

Flooding in Winston-Salem led to the evacuation of an apartment complex, the city’s fire department tweeted.