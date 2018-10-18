‘Aggressive’ 49-pound snapping turtle found in Virginia homeowner’s yard

A homeowner in suburban Virginia found a 48.6-pound snapping turtle in his yard and feared the gargantuan reptile had been hit by a car, according to a Facebook post by the Richmond Wildlife Center. The turtle proved “too aggressive to examine in the field,” so the creature was taken to the center where workers could more safely assess him for injuries, according to the center. “Only finding a very old and healed carapace fracture we determined that he was completely healthy and was most likely only basking in the sun after the effects of” Tropical Storm Michael, the center posted. The turtle was returned to a pond near where it was found. Screen grab of Richmond Wildlife Center Facebook post