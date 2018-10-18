Going to ‘Halloween’? AMC Theatres reminds you to leave the Michael Myers mask at home

AMC Theatres has a reminder for its customers planning to see the likely-blockbuster “Halloween” this weekend.
Leave the scary Michael Myers mask at home.
“In the spirit of ‘Halloween,’ and costumes, we at AMC love it when our guests dress up for the occasion, but a reminder that weapons, real or fake, and masks are not permitted at AMC,” the theater chain said in a statement, according to CBS Pittsburgh.
“So come to HALLOWEEN at AMC prepared for a scary great time, and leave the mask at home!”
That’s not a new policy for AMC or many other movie theaters, for that matter.
Theaters clamped down on mask-wearing patrons after the 2012 shooting at an Aurora, Colorado theater during a midnight showing of “The Dark Knight Rises,” though the shooter wore a “gas mask and gloves,” and not a Batman mask, according to ABC News.
Shortly after the shooting, AMC and Regal Cinemas updated their policies about what patrons are allowed to wear in their theaters.
AMC issued a ban on masks that cover the face, and fake weapons, Gawker reported. “It also said that patrons wearing costumes that ‘make other guests feel uncomfortable’ would not be permitted inside theaters,” Gawker wrote.
In 2015, AMC and Cinemark both reminded guests not to wear masks to showings of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”
“AMC does not permit weapons or items that would make other guests feel uncomfortable or detract from the movie-going experience. Guests are welcome to come dressed in costume, but we do not permit masks,” said AMC’s statement, published by USA Today and other news outlets.
“In short, bring your lightsaber, turn it off during the movie, and leave the blaster and Darth Vader mask at home.”
AMC’s standard costume policy “has been in place for a number of years, applying to all movies, without any significant negative feedback from guests,” the company’s corporate communications director, Ryan Noonan, told USA Today at the time.
“Halloween” is expected to attract throngs and make as much as $65 million this weekend, which would set a new record for the franchise, according to ComicBook.com.
