SC cop helped ‘victims of the worst crimes imaginable.’ An ambush took her life

Nineteen days after a man ambushed sheriff’s deputies and investigators who went to search a home near Florence, South Carolina, a second officer has died. Sheriff’s Office Investigator Farrah “Maxine” Turner died Monday. Family members described Turner as faithful, devoted and funny, who made a real impact on people’s lives.

Tributes poured in from around the country for the officer who had been in critical condition for almost three weeks since the shooting. On October 3, investigators say, Turner and other officers went to interview Seth Hopkins, 28, about allegations that he sexually assaulted minors.

Police say Seth Hopkins’ adopted father, Frederick Hopkins, 74, opened fire with a rifle and two pistols from a second-floor window, ambushing the officers. When the hours-long standoff was over, both Seth and Frederick Hopkins were arrested and one officer, 30-year police veteran Terrance Carraway, was dead, and six others were injured.

Turner held on in critical condition until Monday.

Turner’s cousin Rhonda Dollard described her as laid back and funny, according to WBTW. Social media rallied for Turner as she was in critical condition with the hashtag #FightFarrahFight.

Dollard said the hashtag fit her cousin, who was a fighter. “The first time I saw it, it came from some family members and church members. I saw it and I was like ‘Yeah, we gotta run with this.’ Let’s make sure we keep it out there. The more prayers the better,” Dollard said, according to WBTW.

“Just listening to some of the stories of some of the people who she has arrested that have come back just to sit and pray with her and let the family know how much of an effect she had on their lives. That part just has me in awe every time I hear it,” Dollard told WBTW.

“She has devoted her life to protecting others, so now it is time that we do our part to show our appreciation for her service and commitment,” according to a GoFundMe campaign set up before Turner passed away.

“She is a phenomenal, selfless woman of faith and a true hero to her community through her profession and membership with Delta Sigma Theta Sorority,” according to the fundraiser site.

Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone said deputies had gathered with Turner’s mother and family at the hospital, and that her mother stayed by her side, according to WPDE.

The station reports that Turner was the investigator who filed the paperwork to search the Hopkins home for evidence of possible sex crimes by 28-year-old Seth Hopkins.

Turner, the sheriff said in a statement, “was the ultimate professional, excelling at everything she did. She dedicated her life to serving the victims of the worst crimes imaginable,” according to WSOC.

The GoFundMe page shared by Turner’s mother notes that she had nine surgeries since the shooting and both of her feet had to be amputated.

Two other deputies injured in the shooting left the hospital over the weekend. Deputies Sarah Miller and Arie Davis had both been shot in the ambush. Police said the older Hopkins and officers exchanged more than 400 shots during the standoff.

Frederick Hopkins faces charges of murder and attempted murder. Seth Hopkins has been arrested and charged with two separate counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor.





Turner was a graduate of Lake City High School and Francis Marion University, according to SCNow.com. The site reports she had been in law enforcement for 12 years including time as a school resource officer at several area schools.

