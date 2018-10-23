Marines rescue three from downed helicopter in Hawaii
Members of the Marine Corps rescued three people from a downed helicopter in Hawaii’s Kaneohe Bay on October 22. The helicopter made an emergency landing on a sandbar. This footage shows people in the water beside the overturned helicopter.
A Texas woman left a 2-year-old boy alone on a stranger's doorstep in Spring, Texas. The mother had asked a friend to drop off the child with the boy's father, but the friend did not wait for anyone to open the door.
Howard County police are looking for the suspect who they joked starred in "a three-act play" at a Maryland apartment complex. On August 20 he pretended to work out at the clubhouse before stealing TVs and equipment. He returned later for a chair.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman about the alleged killing of Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist, took place amid Republican calls for the White House to take a harder stance against the kingdom.
Hurricane Michael left downed power lines, fallen trees, and debris strewn across neighborhoods in Panama City Beach, Florida, after the storm spun north on Thursday, October 11. The beachfront town is about 30 miles northwest of Mexico Beach.
The Washington State Supreme Court said Thursday that the death penalty is unconstitutional, because it is “imposed in an arbitrary and racially biased manner.” The ruling was part of a 1996 Tacoma case, in which the murderer was sentenced to death.
The International Space Station tweeted out footage from cameras outside the station showing Hurricane Michael at 12:13 p.m. and 12:50 p.m. ET on Oct. 9. At the time the storm was moving over the Gulf of Mexico.