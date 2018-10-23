Marines rescue three from downed helicopter in Hawaii

Members of the Marine Corps rescued three people from a downed helicopter in Hawaii’s Kaneohe Bay on October 22. The helicopter made an emergency landing on a sandbar. This footage shows people in the water beside the overturned helicopter.
