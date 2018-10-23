When girlfriend’s baby shower ran late, baby’s dad pointed a gun at her, Texas cops say

A Texas woman’s baby shower was expected to end at 7 p.m. on Sunday, police said.
But when her boyfriend came home sometime after 7:30 p.m. to see that “the party was not over,” he was anything but pleased, according to a statement from the Harker Heights Police Department.
The boyfriend, 42-year-old Raymond Strange, is the dad of the baby, Lt. Stephen Miller told McClatchy.
“(Strange) just recently learned that the child she was carrying is his, and the shower was for her,” Miller said. Strange and his girlfriend live in the home where the baby shower was hosted.
When Strange got home and found out the baby shower was running late, he and the mother of his child met in a room away from the party, according to the statement.
She told him that she was sorry her baby shower wasn’t over yet, Miller said, and Strange then said all the guests needed to leave.
That’s when he picked up a gun, locked and loaded it and pointed it at his girlfriend’s head, police said. Strange placed the barrel of the gun against the skin in between her eyes, they said.
Police arrested Strange on suspicion of aggravated assault of a deadly weapon, according to the statement. That’s a second-degree felony.
Comments