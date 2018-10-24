Winning $1.5 billion ticket was sold in Simpsonville, SC

The winning Mega-Millions jackpot ticket was sold in Simpsonville, South Carolina, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.





The store sold the lucky ticket with the numbers 5, 28, 62, 65 ,70 and the mega number 5.

State lottery officials announced Wednesday that the winning ticket was sold at KC Mart #7 at 303 Lee Vaughn Rd. in Simpsonville. The winner has 180 days to collect the jackpot.

The winner can take a lump sum, about $913 million before taxes, according to Lottery.net, or an annuity of $1.6 billion in 30 payments.





FLASH SALE: Only $0.99 per month Save on your first 3 months of digital access. Hurry! This offer won't last long. SAVE NOW

“The winner should sign the back of the ticket, put it in a safe location, seek financial or legal advice from a trusted source, and call the Lottery. The winner has 180 days to come forward to claim the ticket,” South Carolina lottery officials said in a press release.

Simpsonville is a small city near Greenville in upstate South Carolina with a population of about 22,000, according to the US Census Bureau.

“The record-breaking jackpot caused a rush for ticket sales and it was estimated before the draw that 75-percent of all number combinations would be covered for this draw. Aside from the jackpot, over $116,549,138 in prize money was awarded to players across the U.S.,” Lottory.net explained

South Carolina allows winners to be anonymous. The state is one of seven that allows winners to keep their identities secret, ABC News reports. Delaware, Kansas, Maryland, North Dakota, Ohio and Texas also allow winners to stay anonymous, the network reports.

Charles Duncan: 843-626-0301, @duncanreporting