Mega Millions winning numbers drawn for record $1.6 billion jackpot

Someone who bought a ticket in South Carolina is the winner. The $2 game is played in 44 states as well as Washington, DC, and the US Virgin Islands. The odds of matching all six numbers is 1 in 302.5 million.
By
See two good Samaritans stop robbery at ATM

National

See two good Samaritans stop robbery at ATM

Surveillance video shows a Florida woman getting cash out of a drive-thru ATM getting attacked by a would-be robber, who then tries to snatch her purse out of her car, according to a post from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Miami Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Corrections Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service