See a bear go on nature’s version of a Slip ‘N Slide in a river filled with the creatures

It was quite a year at Brooks Falls in Katmai National Park and Reserve in Alaska. These video clips were taken over the summer. You can follow the Bear Cam at explore.org/bears.
By
See two good Samaritans stop robbery at ATM

National

See two good Samaritans stop robbery at ATM

Surveillance video shows a Florida woman getting cash out of a drive-thru ATM getting attacked by a would-be robber, who then tries to snatch her purse out of her car, according to a post from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Miami Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Corrections Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service