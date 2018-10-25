‘Friends’ David Schwimmer responds to doppelganger beer thief: ‘I swear it wasn’t me’

It all started with “The Pilot” — the very first episode of “Friends.”
There was also “The One With The Butt,” “The One With Ross’ Denial” and “The One With The Rumor.”
And while the series came to an end in 2004, a photo of a suspected beer thief in England has fans wondering if David Schwimmer — also known as Ross Gellar — has gifted the world with an extra scene.
You might even call it, “The One Where Ross Became a Thief,” or at least, that’s what one person commented on the surveillance-camera photo before it was deleted.
She wasn’t the only one who noticed the resemblance — or the only one who had a sense of friendly humor.
“I was going to read the report for this but it was 18 pages... FRONT AND BACK! It rambled on for so long that I fell aslEEP,” one person wrote, connecting the police report to the one where Ross didn’t read Rachel’s 18-page letter.
“It’s not ross.....It’s russ, he’s trying to frame ross to win back Rachel,” another commenter joked. Russ was Ross’ lookalike who Rachel dated for a short time.
“I bet he shouted ‘PIVOT’ as he lifted the beers,” another said. You know, like when Ross and his friends tried to get a couch upstairs.
“There were concerns for his safety but apparently, he’s told friends and family ‘IM FINE!’” another joked. That’s a reference to “The One Where Ross Is Fine” after he found out that Rachel was dating Joey. Nobody saw through that squeaky, high-pitched voice, though.
Police have since deleted the photo, and all of those comments that came with it.
Despite the resemblance, Schwimmer swears it wasn’t him stealing beer in Blackpool, England.
“Officers, I swear it wasn’t me,” the actor posted on Twitter. “As you can see, I was in New York.”
Officers believe that it must have been his doppelganger, a lookalike “Ross,” if you will.
“Thank you to everyone for your speedy responses,” Blackpool Police commented on Facebook. “We have investigated this matter thoroughly and have confirmed that David Schwimmer was in America on this date. We’re so sorry it has to be this way.”
That doesn’t mean the people are done having their fun, though. Schwimmer’s denial has been flooded with meme and GIF replies.
