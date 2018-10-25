About 137,000 refrigerators that can catch on fire have been recalled

However well Haier’s Top-Mount Refrigerators keep things cool, their ability to start fires caused about 137,000 to be recalled Thursday.
The exact problem, as stated in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: “An electrical component in the refrigerator can short circuit, posing a fire hazard.”
And, “Haier America has received three reports of smoke, fire and associated property damage.”
The refrigerators are about 5 feet high and 2 feet wide. Models involved are Nos. HA10TG31SB, HA10TG31SS, HA10TG31SW with any of these combinations after the second “BL” in the serial number: E9, EA, EB, EC, F1, F2, F3, F4, F5, F6, F7, F8, F9, FA, FB, FC, G1, G2, G3, G4, G5, G6, G7, G8, G9, GA.
Customers should unplug the refrigerators, then head for the Haier website’s recall section. That’s where customers can sign up for a free in-home repair or a $150 rebate toward buying a new Haier refrigerator.
Those with questions can call 1-888-364-2989 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time, Monday through Friday.
