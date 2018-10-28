Charlotte woman filmed yelling at black neighbor has been fired from job at Spectrum

The woman who was filmed yelling at a black neighbor in south Charlotte has been fired from her job at Spectrum, the company confirmed Sunday.

As the videos went viral, the woman was quickly identified online as Susan Westwood. A screenshot from a LinkedIn page, which had apparently been deleted by Sunday afternoon, showed that she worked for Spectrum Enterprise in the Charlotte area.

In response to a question from the Observer about whether Westwood was still employed, a spokesperson for Charter Communications — which bought Time Warner Cable in 2016 and changed the cable company’s name to Spectrum — specifically referenced the videos filmed in a Charlotte parking lot.

“The incident recorded in Charlotte is a blatant violation of Charter’s code of conduct and clearly disregards the company’s commitment to inclusion and respectful behavior,” spokesperson Patrick Paterno wrote. “As such, Ms. Westwood’s employment with the company has been terminated, effective immediately.”

Westwood could not be reached by phone over the weekend.

In the video, she apparently engages two African-American women without provocation, asking them if they live in the nearby apartment complex and cursing at them.

“I’m hot, I’m beautiful, I’m white,” the woman says in the video. “This is Myers Park, SouthPark. What are you doing here?”

The African-American women repeatedly asked her to leave them alone and told her she was harassing them, according to the video. They said they were waiting for AAA to help with car trouble in the parking lot, and eventually they called 911.

The incident took place at the Camden Fairview apartment complex on Oct. 19, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police incident report. According to the report, one of the African-American women lives at Camden Fairview.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police refused to identify Westwood by name over the weekend.

Police spokesperson Keith Trietley wrote that four criminal summons have been issued for “the suspect” but the summons have not been served. The summons are for two counts of communicating threats and two counts of simple assault, Trietley wrote.





A manager at Camden Fairview could not be reached by the Observer over the weekend.