Man watching porn goes into a rage when he thought he recognized his girlfriend, NM cops say

File this under, “how not to confirm your suspicion that your girlfriend is also secretly a porn actress.”
After watching a pornographic video Thursday, a 28-year-old man in Las Cruces, N.M. confronted his girlfriend, according to a news release from the Las Cruces Police Department.
Daniel Albert Rojas is in jail over his alleged interrogation methods.
Rojas stormed into his bedroom shortly before 3 a.m. Friday and began forcefully inspecting his girlfriend’s body as she lay in bed, according to the Las Cruces Sun News.
He thought he was doing some, admittedly rudimentary, forensic analysis after he noticed some marks on a porn actress’ body he thought looked similar to those on his girlfriend’s body, the release states. To the girlfriend, who has not been identified by authorities, though, it was assault.
She fled the residence and called police. The couple had been together for six years and has one child together, police say.
Despite their long history in the relationship, “investigators determined that Rojas became upset because he mistakenly believed his girlfriend was the porn actress,” according to the release. It became clear to investigators that the girlfriend is not, in fact, a porn actress, but what’s left unclear is how Rojas thought his girlfriend could pull off living such a double-life.
Before she could get out, though, Rojas pulled a pocket knife on her and threatened her as she packed her clothes into a bag, KFOX reported.
He is being held without bond in the Dona Ana County Jail, according to jail records. He faces one count of assault against a household member, one count of battery against a household member and a third count, of false imprisonment.
