Twitter may remove like button to promote ‘healthy conversation.’ Dislike, some say

Reports that Twitter might get rid of it’s “like” button to promote “healthy conversation” has some searching for a dislike button, too.

The Twitter Comms account for the social media platform sent out a message Monday pushing back against a story in The Telegraph that said Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey admitted that the like button would “soon” be removed.

Instead, Twitter wrote in the statement that the idea, while being considered, is nowhere near implementation.

“As we’ve been saying for a while, we are rethinking everything about the service to ensure we are incentivizing healthy conversation, that includes the like button,” the statement read. “We are in the early stages of the work and have no plans to share right now.”

As explained by Tech Crunch, likes — a way of showing your approval for a tweet with a heart-shaped button — can get tweets more exposure through Twitter’s algorithm as it attempts to show readers popular posts.

“If a large amount of people — or, maybe just as likely, bots — like that Tweet, this can also help push it along in Twitter’s algorithms, where it gets surfaced in lists, in your notifications, and in people’s timelines because of its popularity,” as reported by TechCrunch. “Thus, when that Tweet might have a nefarious intention, hearts can lead to heartbreak.”

At the WIRED25 summit earlier this month, Dorsey seemed to wonder whether the “like” feature was causing more harm than good.

“We have a big like button with a heart on it and we’re incentivizing people to want it to go up,” Dorsey said, according to Mashable. “Is that the right thing? Versus contributing to the public conversation or a healthy conversation? How do we incentivise healthy conversation?”

But many on the social media platform said they didn’t see removing the like button as a cure-all solution to encourage more respectful dialogue online.

Many wrote that they would rather see Twitter act more quickly to ban users who promote offensive or threatening ideas.

Twitter users: plz get rid of the nazis

Jack: did I hear, "get rid of the like button??" https://t.co/To7AJMJG9a — Ines (@inihelene) October 29, 2018 When twitter removes the like button instead of the Nazi’s pic.twitter.com/UCNrkXu542 — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) October 29, 2018 Eliminating the "like" button will absolutely, certainly, 100% make the troll problem here way worse. The most common interaction here is the "like," and it's friendly and affirming. In new Twitter, the most common interaction will be a hostile reply. Who the hell wants that? — Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) October 29, 2018 PEOPLE: ban nazis!



TWITTER: great idea, we’re going to remove the “like” button.



PEOPLE: so …to stop hatred, you’re removing the easiest way of expressing kindness?



TWITTER: got a better idea?



PEOPLE: ban nazis!



TWITTER: sorry, but it seems no one “liked” your suggestion. — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) October 29, 2018

The comments came days after Democratic strategist Rochelle Ritchie, who often appears on Fox News, revealed she had been sent threatening messages by Cesar Sayoc, the 56-year-old man accused of sending pipe bombs to a slew of prominent critics of Trump.

She accused Twitter of ignoring her complaints about the messages. Twitter has since apologized.

Hey @Twitter remember when I reported the guy who was making threats towards me after my appearance on @FoxNews and you guys sent back a bs response about how you didn’t find it that serious. Well guess what it’s the guy who has been sending #bombs to high profile politicians!!!! pic.twitter.com/xBY8FMbqnq — R O C H E L L E (@RochelleRitchie) October 26, 2018

While some used the news to encourage stronger community rules, others wanted to take advantage of the like button in case it goes away.

Twitter is removing the “Like” button next week!



Hurry like while you still can — KEEM (@KEEMSTAR) October 29, 2018

One person asked what they were going to do without it.

Very upset to hear that we may lose the "like" button on Twitter.



How else am I supposed to signal that a tweet is decent but not good enough to pollute my own timeline with? — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) October 29, 2018

And, well, there were a couple of... unique ideas, too.