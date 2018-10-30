‘Devil teeth’ were part of her spooky costume. Then they wouldn’t come out

Anna Tew needed to get scary.
She worked as a bus driver for a local Mobile, Alabama, school, and had volunteered for a “Haunted Halls” event Friday night, she told McClatchy in a phone interview.
She had planned the perfect zombie outfit, and her key spooky accessory was a pair of “devil teeth,” which used an adhesive to glue creepy fangs to the top of her jaw.
For the few hours of the event, it went well. Then she tried to drink some water.
“I tried to give them a little tug, and they wouldn’t come out. They wouldn’t come out,” Tew said.
She went home and soon realized the situation was worse than she thought. They were really stuck. She couldn’t eat or drink, she said. It was painful. She thought something hot would loosen the glue, so she tried drinking coffee.
“I drooled hot coffee, I guess you could say,” she said. “They wouldn’t budge. I’m panicking. Of course I’d had a few panic attacks by this point. I tried to sleep, wasn’t no sleeping.”
In the morning, after a restless night and a flurry of Googling for solutions, Tew decided to make an emergency appointment with her dentist. When she got there, they weren’t sure what to make of the situation, she said.
“They looked and pulled a little bit, and they were like, ‘Well, we’re going to have to use a saw or cut it off in sections or drill it off.’ They really didn’t know what to do,” Tew said.
A dentist arrived and told her there was no way he could numb her mouth, because he needed her to tell him what she felt as he yanked at them.
“At this point I’m like, ‘Oh boy,’ Tew said.
The dentist started tugging and pulling. He eventually got the first side loose, then the other. Eventually, they came off.
“It hurt, it hurt before. it was almost 24 hours in my mouth. It was painful, scary, all of the above,” Tew said.
“Just the natural state of your teeth, and your gums can sometimes cause something to adhered and get stuck,” said John Murphy, the dentist who helped free the teeth, according to WKRG.
Now Tew is warning others about the devil teeth, which she said she purchased from Walmart. She said she wanted to make sure kids and parents knew about the possibility that they could get stuck.
“Maybe it’ll save somebody from doing it,” she said. “I would hate to see a child put them in their mouth. I can endure some pain, but I mean, I would hate it. Kids don’t have teeth as rooted as ours.”
The one thing she knows? She’s through with fake teeth for good.
“I will never put those things in my mouth again, period,” she said.
