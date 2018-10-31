It turns out that you may have been saying ‘Reese’s’ wrong your entire life. Sorry.

It’s a frequent debate: How do you say the “Reese’s” like in the candy Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups?
You might say it like “Rees-EES” or “Rees-IS,” as noted by Business Insider.
And sometime in your life, you’ve probably heard someone say it differently than you do.
After all, it’s pretty easy to run across some Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups. A data survey from the Candy Store found that the sugary treat is one of the top three favorite candies across ten different states, including Florida, Kansas, Kentucky and Maryland.
Nationwide, it’s the fourth-most popular candy behind Skittles, M&M’s and Snickers, the survey noted.
So how do you pronounce Reese’s, which gets its name from creator H.B. Reese?
The answer is “Rees-IS.”
Just take it from Laura Renard, a representative for The Hersey Company, who was interviewed by the AV Club in 2017 about how to say the candy’s name.
But don’t worry, Renard said, because “there is no wrong way to eat a Reese’s.” (Although she suggested getting it cold in the fridge before eating.)
Past commercials also included the correct pronunciation of the word “Reese’s.”
Notice how the actors in the commercial say “Rees-IS?”
Or just even think about the candy “Reese’s Pieces.”
Would it make sense to pronounce it as “Rees-EES Piec-EES” or “Rees-IS Piec-IS?” Business Insider noted the difference in its story, writing the first option “basically creates a whole new word, which is, unfortunately, technically incorrect.”
Despite the answer, people have still taken to social media to argue their case. One Twitter poll suggests a healthy majority of people are aware of the correct way to say “Reese’s” — but nearly 40 percent are still pronouncing it all wrong.
One user argued that the candy “Reese’s Pieces” makes it clear that it should be pronounced as “Rees-IS”to rhyme with the second word.
Not everyone is willing to change their ways, though.
Still, either way you pronounce it, you may be able to get your hands on smaller Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups starting next year.
That’s because Business Insider reports Michele Buck, president of Hershey North America, announced on a conference call that the popular candy might come in a “thin” version next year, too, that is “40 percent thinner.”
