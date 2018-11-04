Mom is ‘so sorry’ she shot 2 of her kids in the head as they slept, Oklahoma report says

Two teen children were fast asleep in their beds when their mother allegedly shot them in the head, according to an affidavit obtained by the Associated Press. The mom also injured her third child, according to the report.
One of the teens, 18-year-old Kayson Toliver, was killed, KJRH reported. His 16-year-old sister is in serious condition, and their 14-year-old sister is in good condition, according to the station.
Their mom, 38-year-old Amy Hall, was arrested after a high-speed chase with police, FOX23 reported. That was after the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call at about 6:30 a.m. Nov. 1.
Sheriff Eddy Rice said Hall is accused of shooting her three teenagers, KOTV reported. She is being held in jail on suspicion of first-degree murder and shooting with intent to kill.
Hall admitted to authorities that she shot Toliver in the head while he was sleeping, FOX23 reported.
In the affidavit obtained by the AP, Hall said she also shot her 16-year-old daughter while she was asleep. Her 14-year-old daughter was in the same bed as the 16-year-old at the time of the shooting, the AP reported.
The 14-year-old woke up, FOX23 reported, “and ran to the bathroom after Hall allegedly shot at her.” She then came out of the bathroom and took the gun from her mom, the report says.
Hall then left the home, according to the report obtained by FOX23, and was later involved in the chase with speeds reaching 100 mph.
Now, Hall is “so sorry for what she (did),” according to Okmulgee County court documents obtained by KJRH.
“Some part of me thought I was saving them” from my ex-husband, Hall told investigators, according to KWTV.
Hall told investigators she had planned to kill her children and herself, KJRH reported.
The evening after the shooting, the Beggs, Oklahoma, community gathered to honor Toliver with a candlelight vigil, the Tulsa World reported. The 18-year-old was a “standout running back on the Beggs football team, leading the offense with 580 yards and five touchdowns in what was his senior season,” the newspaper reported.
“He was a very likable young man,” head football coach David Tenison said at the vigil, according to the Tulsa World. “He had a good heart, good spirit. His smile was infectious. It just infected everyone around him. He made you want to smile.”
