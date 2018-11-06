Voting stickers vs. voting wristbands. Who’s winning this popularity contest?

Team Wristband or Team Sticker?
Voters in a few places across the country are walking out of their polling places with “I Voted” wristbands instead of the more traditional voting stickers.
But some people would rather have the stickers.
Voters in Chicago and parts of Kentucky will walk away with wristbands - paper wrist wraps like the ones you get at a music festival, or for a hospital stay.
“The red, white and blue band looks something like a one-day festival pass, with ‘I VOTED! DID YOU?’ printed all the way around,” online newspaper DNAInfo wrote about the wristbands Chicago adopted in March during the primary election.
The website reported that former President Barack Obama got a wristband after he voted.
“We’ve gotten a lot of positive feedback,” Lance Gough, executive director of the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners, told the website. “We’ve been seeing a lot of people holding them up and taking selfies with them.”
Chicago dumped the stickers for the same reason election officials in Jefferson County, Kentucky banned them: Voting stickers are messy. Voters there will get wristbands for the first time on Tuesday.
The county’s board of elections kept getting complaints about the tiny voting stickers winding up on windows, sidewalks and other errant places, Nore Ghibaudy, spokesman for the board, told the Courier-Journal in Louisville.
“The stickers ended up on windows and doors and created a mess for custodians having to scrape them off with razor blades the day after Election Day,” Jim Allen, spokesman for the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners, told the Chicago Sun-Times during primary season in March.
Wristbands, though, “don’t end up on walls or windows. Janitors and custodians like them, so that allows us to stay in polling places, and the voters like them,” Allen told the newspaper.
Voters have been quick to pick up on their resemblance to festival wristbands, cracking jokes about them on Twitter where photos of wristbands popped up on Tuesday.
“We’ve seen voters taking selfies with their wrists up, holding their wrists up with the ‘I Voted’ (wristbands), and they’re very durable,” Allen told the Sun-Times..
Ghibaudy told the Courier-Journal his county is the first in Kentucky to switch to wristbands, which were first used during primary season earlier this year.
“They won’t get you into any festivals,” Allen told the Sun-Times, “but they do show that you’ve exercised your patriotic duty.”
