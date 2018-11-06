‘Panicked’ 10-year-old kills crying baby by stomping on his head, Wisconsin sheriff says

A 10-year-old girl has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide in connection to the death of a baby at day care, according to a statement from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office in Wisconsin. The baby was 6 months old.
Deputies responded to the Tilden day care after they received a call about a baby boy “bleeding from the face” with head injuries, the release states. That was at about 3:40 p.m. Oct. 30.
The baby was airlifted to a hospital, and “specialists indicated the injuries were consistent with child abuse, not by accident circumstances,” the release states. The infant had a fractured skull.
He died of those injuries on Nov. 1, the release states, and a 10-year-old girl has confessed “to her involvement” in the death.
In court on Monday, Chippewa County Sheriff James Kowalczyk said the girl told authorities that she was holding the child and dropped him, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune. The girl then said the baby hit his head on a footstool, Kowalczyk said in court.
“When the baby cried, she panicked and stomped on the child’s head, the sheriff said,” according to the newspaper. The baby’s injuries were “consistent with a heavy force/pressure,” the sheriff said in the statement.
District Attorney Wade Newell said in court that the girl was in foster care at the home that also is a day care at the time of the incident, according to WEAU.
When the baby began crying after the fall, “she panicked and didn’t know what to do,” Wade said, according to the station. “(She) didn’t want to get into trouble and then she proceeded to stomp on the 6-month-old’s head.”
The girl is being tried in adult court, WEAU reported, but state law says the case may be referred to a juvenile court. Therefore, McClatchy is not identifying the girl at this time.
During her bond hearing, the girl in a “colorful striped skirt, a black hoodie and pink sneakers” was sobbing as the charges were described to her, the Star Tribune reported. She was with her biological parents, the paper reported, but she had been removed from their home in September and placed in the foster home.
The girl is being held on a $50,000 cash bond, WQOW reported.
