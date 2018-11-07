Kids cared for mother dying in road after roommate fatally stabbed her, Mass. cops say

A Massachusetts mother lay in the street outside her home on Tuesday night, dying of fatal stab wounds as her three children tried to care for her, according to a local prosecutor.

The mother, 34-year-old Jennifer Narvaez-Colon, was stabbed by her 33-year-old roommate Wanda Liz Gonzalez in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release. Police found Narvaez-Colon in the road after multiple people called 911 reporting the stabbing just after 10 p.m.

“The children were out in the road with their mother, rendering aid to their mother,” District Attorney Joseph Early, Jr., said, according to MassLive.

Narvaez-Colon’s children are 8, 12 and 13, and all lived at the home with their mother, Early said. All three were removed from the home following the stabbing.

Narvaez-Colon was pronounced dead at a Worcester hospital around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, Early said.

Gonzalez was found in the home’s bedroom, where she too had stab wounds and was bleeding from her neck and head, according to the district attorney’s office.

Gonzalez was treated at a local hospital, and has been charged with domestic assault and battery and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. She pleaded not guilty to those charges from the hospital Wednesday afternoon, prosecutors said.

Early wouldn’t say what the relationship between the two roommates was, but said Gonzalez could face additional charges, depending on what her roommate’s autopsy reveals, MassLive reports. He said one of the two women may have been acting in self-defense.

Neighbors said the violence — and the ensuing police presence — roused an otherwise sleepy neighborhood.

“We don’t get much ruckus here,” neighbor Adri Butler said, the Telegram reports. “I have a 3-year-old and a 5-year-old. Now we are on edge. We have to be worried about this.”

But law enforcement said neighbors don’t have reason to be concerned.

“There appears to be no danger to anybody who lives in that area,” Fitchburg Police Chief Ernest Martineau said, MassLive reports.

Butler said she just saw part of the incident.

“I only noticed a woman going on the stretcher,” Butler said, according to NECN.