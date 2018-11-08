New health concerns for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as she breaks three ribs in fall

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 85, fractured three ribs in a fall in her office Wednesday night, according to a statement from the Supreme Court’s public information office.
“Tests showed that she fractured three ribs on the left side,” the statement said. She was taken to George Washington University Hospital.
Ginsburg has survived several fights with cancer and had heart surgery in 2014, according to CNBC.
“Ginsburg broke two ribs in a fall in 2012. She has had two prior bouts with cancer and had a stent implanted to open a blocked artery in 2014,” The Associated Press reported.
Typical recovery time for broken ribs is about six weeks, according to WEbMD.
Ginsburg is the oldest of the four liberal justices on the U.S. Supreme Court.
Support for Ginsburg, but also concern for the balance of power on the Supreme Court, poured in on social media after the announcement of the fall was made public.
