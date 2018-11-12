Ex-boyfriend found a man in backseat with his ex — and killed him, Missouri cops say

An ex-boyfriend is accused of killing a man after finding him with his former girlfriend, Missouri police said, according to FOX2.
Nicholas Oliver, 27, found his ex-girlfriend in the backseat of a car with 36-year-old Lewis Trendley Jr., KMOV reported. That was in Bel-Ridge, Missouri, at about 4:45 a.m. Sunday.
When Oliver saw Trendley with his ex, he allegedly opened the car door, St. Louis County police said, according to KMOV. The two then got into an argument.
“The suspect closed the door and then reopened it, reached inside and stabbed the victim multiple times,” KMOV reported.
The Bel-Ridge Police Department responded to the incident and “discovered a scene that turned into a Homicide,” according to a Facebook post from the department. The St. Louis County Police Department was then called in to help.
The victim of the fatal stabbing was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, FOX2 reported in an earlier story. The suspect, now identified as Oliver, was arrested in connection to the homicide.
Oliver has since been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action, KMOV reported.
“It is important to note, this was an isolated incident,” the Bel-Ridge Police Department posted in the release.
