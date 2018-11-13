NC man posing as US Marshal had a badge so realistic it fooled police, feds say

A man told local North Carolina police he was a U.S. Marshal, showed a fake badge, carried a gun, and asked for help finding a fugitive, according to a federal indictment.
The Kernersville, North Carolina man had a U.S. Marshal badge and credentials of “such remarkable quality” that they appeared real, according to the Greensboro News & Record.
The feds accused Michael Robert Kwasniewski of going to the Winston-Salem Police Department to ask for help finding a suspect, the newspaper reports. He was dressed in camouflage, a tactical vest, wearing a U.S. Marshal badge and carrying a gun, according to the News & Record.
U.S. Marshals started investigating an imposter agent in September, according to Fox8.
The News & Record reports he raised suspicion in September when he came in contact with Duplin County law enforcement and said he was with the U.S. Marshals out of Greensboro. He had U.S. Marshal gear and was carrying two AR-15 rifles, the newspaper notes.
When he went to the Winston-Salem Police Department on Oct. 14, the television station reports, he asked for help finding a person who faced charges of assaulting women and children and had recently moved to the area.
Kwasniewski bought a number of guns while wearing U.S. Marshal gear between 2012 and 2018, according to Fox8. The News & Record writes that Kwasniewski was given law enforcement rates to use a gun range in Rural Hall, North Carolina, north of Winston-Salem.
Federal court records show Kwasniewski was indicted on Oct. 30 and arrested Nov. 2. A judge granted Kwasniewski a $10,000 bond on Nov. 8 under the conditions that he not leave the area, abide by a curfew and not possess ammunition..
Court records show Kwasniewski was granted a public defender.
In the indictment, the federal prosecutor writes, Kwasniewski “falsely identified himself as a Deputy United States Marshal to others, wore a badge and clothing indicating that he was associated with the United States Marshals Service ... carried a firearm, and requested that local law enforcement privide assistance in locating an individual with outstanding charges.”
