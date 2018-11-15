‘Heil Hitler, Heil Trump,’ man shouts at Baltimore crowd watching Fiddler on the Roof, reports say

A man interrupted the intermission of a performance of “Fiddler on the Roof” in Baltimore on Wednesday night to shout out “Heil Hitler, Heil Trump,” local media outlets reported.
The incident happened on Wednesday evening in the Hippodrome Theatre, according to CBS Baltimore, shocking audience members who minutes before had been watching the musical about Jewish oppression in Russia.
Rich Scherr, an audience member, told The Baltimore Sun that he was unable to pay attention during the second half of the show because the man did a Nazi salute and yelled things like “Heil Hitler” and “Heil Trump.” Scherr said “people started running” and he expected to hear a gunshot.
Scherr posted a video of what happened after the man’s hateful shouting on Wednesday evening.
A few audience members are heard yelling “Get out! Get out!” in the balcony area while those on the main floor look up, the video shows.
“Who do you think you are?” one person is heard asking.
The man was escorted out, according to the Associated Press. He has not been publicly identified, and Scherr reached out to the Hippodrome on Twitter to ask if they have banned the man from future shows or at least know his name.
The Hippodrome has not yet released a statement on the incident.
The Anne Frank Center was among those that took to Twitter on Thursday morning to comment on the ordeal.
Many linked it to the growing rate of anti-Semitic attacks in the U.S., including the recent shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, that left 11 Jews dead — making it the deadliest attack ever on Jewish Americans. Police say the shooter shouted “All Jews must die!”
Bill Peduto, the mayor of Pittsburgh, urged for a strong condemnation of the man.
A DC Metro Theater Arts review of the show — which follows the displacement of Jews from their hometown in early 20th century Russia — says it “delivers the beauty and the power of a classic achievement in storytelling.”
