While traveling, man sees footage of longtime neighbor robbing his home, AZ cops say

James Kirkpatrick says he was on vacation when he received a dreaded notification.
The 63-year-old man from Glendale, Arizona, was in Chicago when he used an app on his phone to watch home security footage — and saw two women nabbing his belongings, including a gun and jewelry, police say, according to 12News.
The burglary happened on Nov. 6, police say, and Kirkpatrick called police that night about the theft, according to ABC15.
“I couldn’t believe it, that my house was being violated,” the Vietnam veteran told ABC15. “I’m being robbed, what do I do? I’m 2,000 miles away.”
It turns out that Kirkpatrick has known one of the suspects for nearly two decades — but he didn’t know it at first. Authorities talked to two women near Kirkpatrick’s house that same night, police say, and noticed one of them was wearing the same clothes as a woman in the video, ABC15 reported.
That led police to arrest Tracey McMillan — Kirkpatrick’s next-door neighbor for 17 years — and her friend Barba Valenzuela, 12News reported.
Both women face a charge of burglary, according to ABC15. Police say they found a stolen gun and laptops.
Kirkpatrick said he was shocked by the discovery from police that his longtime neighbor tried to steal from him while he was away.
“I’m not sleeping real good and I’m thinking, even today as my wife and I were waking up, we’re feeling the depression of all of it,” Kirkpatrick said, according to 12News. “ ... They’re robbing me blind and it’s my next-door neighbors. Wow.”
It’s not the first time a security camera has helped bring about justice.
In August, the mother of a student at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville shared a video on Facebook that shows a man breaking into her daughter’s apartment room and standing over her sleeping body.
Police arrested 18-year-old Michael Irvin and charged him with residential burglary, voyeurism and theft of property after Angel Eichhorn shared the video from her daughter’s room, as reported by 5NewsOnline. Police say Irvin confessed to standing over the sleeping woman for about 20 minutes in total, according to 4029TV.
And in July, a Canadian couple used a security camera to solve the mystery of who — or what — had been eating their tomatoes.
Paula Habib and her husband, Rob Morin, grow tomatoes and strawberries in front of their house in Montreal, Canada, every year.
When the produce started disappearing this year, the couple said they had a likely suspect in mind.
“This year after many were ripe, we noticed they were going missing,” Morin told CNN. “We first thought it was the squirrels, but normally the squirrels leave a mess, and there was not a mess on the ground where the plants were.”
But after checking the security cameras out front, Habib told CTV News that the thief was much bigger than a squirrel.
It was a mailman from Canada Post, she said. It stunned Habib and her husband.
“The postman is stealing tomatoes, like what’s going on?” she told CTV. “That’s something a postman shouldn’t be doing, taking peoples tomatoes and strawberries.”
Habib said in an interview with CBC that the footage showed he did it about “every day,” but the family just wanted an apology.
