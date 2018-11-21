More blood pressure and heart attack medicine recalled for impurity that can cause cancer

Mylan recalled 15 lots of blood pressure and heart attack medications including Valsartan on Tuesday because they have trace amounts of NDEA, which the International Agency for Research on Cancer classifies as a possible cancer-causing substance.

If this sounds familiar, one lot of blood pressure medicine Losartan was recalled by Sandoz on Nov. 8 for the same reason. Several Valsartan medcines got recalled in July for the same reason.

NDEA is short for “N-nitrosodiethylamine,” a naturally occurring substance in “certain foods, drinking water, air pollution, and industrial processes,” according to the company-written, FDA-posted recall notice.

The recalled lots were distributed around the U.S. from March 2017 through this month. Here’s what’s been recalled:

▪ Valsartan Tablets, 80mg, 90-count bottles, lot No. 3063782, expiration 1/2019

▪ Valsartan Tablets, 160mg, 90-count bottles, lot No. 3071352, expiration 7/2019

▪ Valsartan Tablets, 40mg, 30-count bottles, lot No. 3061169, expiration 11/2018

▪ Valsartan Tablets, 320mg, 90-count bottles, lot Nos. 3081499, 3080009, 3080010 and 3079205, expiration dates 3/2020, 2/2020, 2/2020 and 1/2020, respectively.

▪ Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, 320mg/25mg, 500-count bottles, lot Nos. 3084886 and 3093804, expiration dates 2/2019 and 12/2019, respectively.

▪ Amlodipine and Valsartan Tablets, 5mg/160mg, 30-count bottles, lot No. 3066051, expiration 3/2019.

▪ Amlodipine and Valsartan Tablets, 10mg/160mg, 30-count bottles, lot No. 3079500, expiration 1/2020.

▪ Amlodipine and Valsartan Tablets, 10mg/320mg, 30-count bottles, lot Nos. 3061986, 3079709, 3077618 and 307,9708, expiration dates 11/2018, 1/2020, 11/2019 and 1/2020, respectively.

People with recalled medicine, from consumers to wholesalers, should call Stericycle at 888-406-9305, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time, to arrange for returns.