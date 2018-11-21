Sarah Michelle Gellar apologizes after being accused of lingerie photo fat-shaming

Sarah Michelle Gellar has apologized after a throwback photo she posted of herself wearing sexy lingerie drew fire from people who accused her of fat-shaming and mocking eating disorders.
“I’m just going to pin these up all over my house as a reminder not to overeat on Thursday #thanksgivingprep,” she wrote on Instagram Sunday.
People reported that the photo of the 41-year-old “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” star came from a 2007 photo shoot for Maxim men’s magazine.
The post has been “liked” more than 176,000 times as of Wednesday. “There’s nothing wrong with giving yourself motivation,” wrote one fan. “I don’t see this as fat shaming at all.”
But the photo drew fire, too, People and Entertainment Tonight reported in publishing some of the critiques.
“Your caption is problematic and I suggest you do some research on eating disorders, the mental health issues that go along with them, and how diet culture is harmful to women,” one person commented on the photo. “Girls look up to you, and you should be mindful of the message you’re sending.
“How empowering for women!” wrote another. “Disappointing to use your platform to promote thinspiration on a once a year holiday that should be about togetherness and gratitude.”
Entertainment Tonight noted that a handful of female celebrities, along with many of Gellar’s fans, complimented her.
“KAWEEN,” Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi wrote, according to ET. “@sarahmgellar is it weird if I pin these pics of you in my house too?”
Gellar wrote an apology on Instagram as the debate continued, People reported.
“It’s come to my attention that some people think I was ‘fat shaming’ with this post. That could not be further from my intentions,” she wrote.
“I love Thanksgiving and unfortunately my eyes are often bigger than my stomach, and I tend to eat so much I make myself sick. This was a joking reminder to myself not to do that. I’m terribly sorry that people were offended by my attempt at humor. Any one that knows me, knows I would never intentionally ‘shame’ any one on any basis. I am a champion of all people.”
No need to apologize, wrote many of her fans.
“Good lord, I saw this post when @jennifer.garner liked it a few days ago and it made me laugh,” wrote one. “I’m a fat 34-year-old mom of 7 and not for a second did I think this rude or shaming or anti anything. I believe she’s just implying we all tend to gain weight through the holidays and to stay focused. Love you Girl!”
