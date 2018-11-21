Country singer, NC native Jimmy Wayne to make acting debut in Lifetime holiday movie

In this 2015 photo, singer Jimmy Wayne tells students and teachers at Northwest School of the Arts in Charlotte how he overcame a broken family, neglect, abuse and homelessness. Wayne, who was born and raised in the Gaston County town of Kings Mountain, will make his film acting debut as the character “Brent” in the Lifetime movie ‘Every Other Holiday’ at 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 23, 2018. T. Ortega Gaines Charlotte Observer file photo