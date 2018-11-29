She was found in a stolen U-Haul, then hid a meth pipe in her baby’s dirty diaper, cops say

Alabama police say a woman who went to change her baby’s diaper was sneakily trying to do something else too: hiding some evidence in the smelly waste, AL.com reported.
“This case involved stolen vehicles, drugs, a 5-month-old toddler with a dirty diaper,” Limestone County Sheriff spokesman Stephen Young said, according to Decatur Daily. “I thought I’ve seen it all, but after this, I guess I never will.”
The day began as police were investigating a report of a stolen motorcycle at a property in Athens, Ala., Monday, WAFF reported. When they arrived, they found a U-Haul that they also knew to be stolen, according to the station.
Police opened up the U-Haul and discovered 33-year-old Jessica Young inside with the baby and some supplies, AL.com reported. The baby’s father, 34-year-old Timothy Cline, ran away and wasstill on the loose, according to the site.
“They were talking with the homeowner and then Cline started backing up and took off on foot,” Stephen Young said, according to WHNT.
It was cold outside, so the homeowner allowed the woman and investigators into the house to warm up, where Young asked if she could change the baby’s diaper, WAAY reported.
But when she did, police said they caught her after she took a used meth pipe and stuffed it inside the baby’s soiled diaper before changing it, according to the station.
‘“Sometimes people are desperate to get rid of the evidence any way they can,” said Stephen Young, according to Decatur Daily. “I thought it was a good job by our investigators to check the dirty diaper. It’s not a pleasant part of the job, but appears to be key in this investigation.”
The child was released to a family member, and the woman was charged with first-degree receiving stolen property and chemical endangerment of a child, according to the paper.
Cline is wanted on charges of receiving stolen property, chemical endangerment of a child, and attempting to elude, and was still on the loose, WAAY reported.
“People involve their children and sometimes force their children to become involved in their crimes and unfortunately, that’s a cycle that’s very difficult to break,” said the police spokesperson Young, according to WHNT.
