Girl, 9, asks Steph Curry why his sneakers don’t come in girl’s sizes. He promised a fix

Stephen Curry just scored a whole bunch of points off the court.

So did a 9-year-old girl who plays basketball, too.

Riley Morrison recently wrote a letter to the Golden State Warriors star telling him about her experience trying to buy a pair of his Under Armour Curry 5 basketball sneakers online.

“I asked my dad to buy me the new Curry 5s because I’m starting a new basketball season,” Riley wrote in the letter, posted by her dad on Instagram.

“My dad and I visited the Under Armour website and were disappointed to see that there were no Curry 5s for sale under the girls’ section. However, they did have them for sale under the boys’ section, even to customize.”

That did not sit well with Riley, who told the basketball star that she and her dad go to Warriors games.

“I know you support girl athletes because you have two daughters and you host an all-girls basketball camp. I hope you can work with Under Armour to change this because girls want to rock the Curry 5s too.”





Riley told Teen Vogue she wrote the letter because it seemed “unfair that the shoes are only in the boys’ section and not in the girls’ section. I wanted to help make things equal for all girls, because girls play basketball, too.”

When Riley, who has played hoops since she was 4, complained to her dad, he told her, “Well, maybe you can write a letter,” according to Teen Vogue.

Riley, who happens to have the same first name as Curry’s 6-year-old daughter, sank a game-winning shot with a handwritten plea, written neatly on a piece of notebook paper and sent to the Warriors’ fan mail address, according to her father.

Curry tweeted a copy of his response, also handwritten, on Thursday.

“I appreciate your concern and have spent the last 2 days talking to Under Armour about how we can fix the issue. Unfortunately, we have labeled smaller sizes as ‘boys’ on the website. We are correcting this now!” he promised Riley.

“I want to make sure you can wear my kicks proudly - so I am going to send you a pair of Curry 5’s now and you’ll be one of the first kids to get the Curry 6.”

He also told her of plans for “something special” coming for International Women’s Day in March and invited Riley to celebrate with him.

Appreciate you helping us get better Riley! We got you. #MoreToCome pic.twitter.com/UBoTklvwhg — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) November 29, 2018

The back-and-forth between the superstar and his young fan have earned both of them kudos on social media, where both of their letters are making the rounds.

“I absolutely love this!!” wrote one commenter on Chris Morrison’s Instagram. “I was trying to find girls basketball shoes a couple weeks ago for my daughter and most of them are not even cute not to mention the selection is minimal.”

“As a (former?) tomboy and avid sports fan, all I have to say is: BRAVO!” wrote Perri Konecky for PopSugar. “This little girl recognizing the lack of gender equality in the sports world at such a young age is impressive, and it’s a sign of hope for the younger generation. Not only did she recognize the need for change, but she’s also making that change a reality.”

Even fans from rival teams are sending Curry virtual high-fives for his response to Riley.

“How you treat people you could easily ignore says a lot about who YOU are! Thanks!” tweeted one person.