Frantic parents call 911 during a ‘pioneer’ re-enactment at SC elementary school

Police in Florence, South Carolina, rushed to Delmae Elementary School after some parents called Tuesday morning with reports of an active shooter, according to WPDE.
It turns out that the parents heard a historic re-enactment of a pioneer encampment and no one was in any danger, the Florence school district posted on Facebook shortly after police showed up at the school.
Doug Nunnally, the district’s director of security, wrote: “Local law Enforcement have responded to Delmae Elementary School after a concerned citizen contacted County Dispatch 911 in regards to a false alarm.”
According to Florence County Emergency Management, “At 08:59 this morning Florence County 911 Central Dispatch received several reports of shots (being) fired at Delmae Heights Elementary School.”
Those reports brought dozens of officers to the school, according to WPDE.
“These reports have been verified to be FALSE,” the county’s emergency management officials said on Facebook. “None of the children or staff members were in harm’s way, and no one was injured. There was no gunman on the scene. Local law enforcement officers have checked the school and area. All is back to normal at the school.”
