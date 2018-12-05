An old horse was being led to slaughter. He somehow saved himself with a great escape

Talk about a survival instinct.

Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies were on the hunt for the owner of a horse they nicknamed Highway after he was found injured Friday on Interstate 75, north of Micanopy, Florida.

The horse apparently ended up saving its own life.

According to the sheriff’s office, the wounded animal’s mystery was solved after social media users responded to the animal’s plight and tips came pouring in. The 12-year-old gelding had received quite a bit of attention after his case appeared on equine advocates site Stolen Horse International.

Authorities say Highway (whose name had been Jet and Spartan by past owners) was being transported to be euthanized, but somehow escaped, then was likely grazed by a passing car.

A truck driver saw the gate open on the trailer and flashed his lights to alert the driver, who then realized the horse was gone but left without calling cops.

The animal suffered road rash, external injuries plus a large open joint wound, and is still on the mend.

“His story has certainly turned out to be one for the books,” wrote the caretakers at Springhill Equine Veterinary Clinic in Ocala where Highway received surgery. “He is not out of the woods yet, but we are more optimistic with each day that he is on the right road to recovery.”

What happens next?

The driver of the trailer (whose name has not been released) will be charged with abandonment and the horse will likely be adopted.

“He will be well taken care of and hopefully make guest appearances on our Facebook page from time to time just to say ‘hey’ or ‘hay,’ concludes the sheriff’s office’s post.