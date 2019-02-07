BB&T, SunTrust announce blockbuster merger as Charlotte gains a new bank headquarters

BB&T and SunTrust Banks announced Thursday that they have agreed to merge in a $66 billion deal to form a new bank that will be headquartered in Charlotte.

The blockbuster deal will alter Charlotte’s banking landscape, which has lost bank headquarters in recent years through industry combinations. As a result of those deals, Bank of America is the only bank headquartered in the city of Charlotte.

The combination of Winston-Salem-based BB&T and Atlanta’s SunTrust will form the sixth-largest U.S. bank by assets and deposits, the companies said. It is also the largest bank merger since the financial crisis of 2008, according to an Observer analysis of FDIC data.

It was not immediately clear what the deal will mean for Charlotte as far as jobs or where the headquarters will go.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Sacramento Bee

Executives for both banks indicated Thursday that jobs could be shed as the new company closes overlapping branches and gets rid of duplicate positions. They did not cite any numbers, however.

A name for the new bank is expected to be determined before the deal closes in the fourth quarter of this year. Approvals are still needed from regulators and shareholders of each bank.

In a statement, BB&T CEO Kelly King said the deal will create a company with scale needed to compete in the “rapidly evolving world of financial services.”

In Charlotte, the new bank will house an innovation and technology center focused on digital transformation, the companies said. BB&T is expected to maintain its community banking center in Winston-Salem.

The new bank is expected to have approximately $442 billion in assets. That appears to put it just behind Minneapolis-based U.S. Bank, the fifth-largest U.S. commercial bank.





BB&T has a significant presence in Charlotte already, including naming rights for The Charlotte Knights stadium. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

The deal comes at a time when Charlotte has been in a close race with San Francisco for the title of second-largest U.S. banking center.

That has been a reflection of two factors: Charlotte’s loss of banking headquarters, and restrictions the Federal Reserve placed last year on Wells Fargo’s growth following a 2016 scandal over unauthorized accounts and newer instances of customer harm.

That ranking is based on the value of loans and other assets held by banks headquartered in both cities.

A familiar presence

BB&T and SunTrust already have a substantial presence in Charlotte.

BB&T is the third-largest bank by deposits in the metro area, and its name is on the uptown ballpark for the Charlotte Knights baseball team.

SunTrust, the region’s sixth-largest bank by deposits, has grown its Charlotte-area presence since entering North Carolina through acquiring Tennessee’s National Commerce Financial in 2005. In 2015, it deepened its local roots by opening a regional headquarters in SouthPark.

One key attraction for companies that combine is reducing costs, including by eliminating duplicate jobs.

Speaking on a conference call with analysts to discuss the deal, executives for both banks said the combination is expected to result in $1.6 billion in savings.

Executives did not disclose how many jobs might be eliminated but said that one plan is to close BB&T and SunTrust branches that overlap. Approximately 740 SunTrust and BB&T branches are within 2 miles of each other, according to documents on the deal released Thursday.

“One of the most powerful benefits of this merger is that we are able to take significant costs out from redundant areas and reinvest it into innovation, technology and our talent,” Daryl Bible, BB&T chief financial officer, said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.





Observer reporter Danielle Chemtob contributed