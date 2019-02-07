Man said he should hide knives from wife — then she stabbed him to death, FL cops say

After stabbing her husband to death, a Florida woman checked a dating app and waited 11 hours before calling 911, police say.
On Wednesday — almost a month after the alleged crime — 45-year-old Danielle Redlick was charged with second-degree murder.
When Redlick reported the crime to law enforcement, police say, she offered an unusual story. She said that her husband, 65-year-old Michael Redlick, fatally stabbed himself in a fit of rage as they argued in their Winter Park home, Fox35 reported.
Michael was an executive at the University of Central Florida, as noted by Fox35.
At first, Danielle called 911 on Jan. 12 and said that her husband was “stiff and he might have had a heart attack.” She made the call around 9:30 a.m., which The Winter Park Police Department says is about 11 hours after she stabbed Michael, according to WFTV9.
Two hours before making that call, she checked a dating application called Meet Mindful, according to WFTV9.
The company describes itself as “the relationship app for mindful people who want to live their happiest, healthiest lives through personal growth, mindfulness practices, healthy living, and conscious communication.”
During her call, Danielle recalled defending herself with a knife as she and Michael fought, police told WFTV9. She said her husband, who she claimed tried to strangle her, took a knife out of her hand and then proceeded to jab himself with it, according to police.
“We had an altercation and he stabbed himself and I ran and hid in the bathroom,” Danielle allegedly told the 911 operator, according to WKMG. “When I came out I was trying to help him and saw he was lying in blood and then I tried to help him and I couldn’t.”
She told the 911 operator that “the stabbing triggered (her husband’s heart attack). I guess. I don’t know. It’s a shoulder wound,” according to WFTV9.
The fight started after Michael spit a piece of burger in her face, Danielle told officers, according to WESH2.
But the Winter Park Police Department said it didn’t buy Danielle’s story — and charged her with second-degree murder on Wednesday, WESH2 reported. An autopsy found no sign of a heart attack and that someone else stabbed Michael, Fox35 reported.
Police say one acquaintance of the couple recalled a ominous comment Michael had made about Danielle in the past, WESH2 reported.
“(She) is crazy,” he allegedly remarked, “but as long as I hide the steak knives I should be good.”
She is due in court on Thursday, according to WFTV9.
