Was that Elsa’s girlfriend in ‘Frozen II’ trailer? Fans who want her to be gay hope so

Is there love in the air for Elsa this Valentine’s Day?
Does Elsa have a girlfriend?
A diehard group of “Frozen” fans have championed the idea for years, begging Disney to make the snow queen Elsa - one of the main characters in the 2013 Oscar-winning animated film - a lesbian in the sequel.
After watching the trailer for “Frozen II” that debuted on Wednesday, those fans think/hope that has happened, pinning their hopes on a new character they spied.
“The trailer showcases the main characters familiar from the first film: ice-casting princess Elsa, her sister Anna, plus Olaf the snowman and Anna’s love interest Kristoff,” writes The Guardian.
“The first film was loosely based on Hans Christian Andersen’s The Ice Queen, but few details have been released for Frozen II, with no indication whether petitions to ‘give Elsa a girlfriend’ have been successful.”
Disney has not publicly addressed Elsa’s relationship status. But “with all the hype around Elsa’s sexuality possibly being explored in this second installment, it’s no wonder everyone is going crazy over any detail they can get their hands on,” notes Pride.com.
“The internet particularly lost its mind over a new female character that makes a solo appearance during the teaser ... and everyone is already saying she’s Elsa’s love interest!”
According to Gay Times magazine, the new character “is presumed to be voiced by Evan Rachel Wood.”
A social media campaign bolstered by the hashtag #GiveElsaAGirlfriend began three years ago thanks to “17-year-old Latina bisexual Alexis Isabel Moncada - and it’s brought out quite the rainbow coalition,” the Philadelphia Inquirer reported in May 2016.
“There are more than just one kind of person,” Moncada told a Virginia TV station, the Inquirer reported. “To see the same story over and over about a girl and her prince charming, it’s repetitive, and it leaves so many people out and makes so many people feel alone.”
In an interview in September 2016 on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” actress Idina Menzel, who voices Elsa in the movie, told guest host Miley Cyrus she liked the idea of her character having a girlfriend.
Cyrus said she voted “yes” on the idea, too.
Menzel demurred and said she didn’t know if it would happen, joking that she was a “servant of Disney.”
But, she told Cyrus, “I am all for it. I think it’s a wonderful idea. It think it’s a wonderful conversation that we should all have about whether a Disney princess or queen could be gay. I can’t promise anybody that’s going to happen.”
“Frozen II” hits theaters on Nov. 22, according to the Guardian.
