Mom was called to the principal’s office — then busted out the dance moves, video shows

LaJuana McCree’s daughter called her from the principal’s office one morning at the end of the fall semester.
The words, “There’s been a serious altercation,” played over and over through McCree’s mind as she drove over to South Grand Prairie Early College High School in December, she told McClatchy.
She had her stern “mom face” on behind big-rimmed sunglasses when she approached the front desk, video released Tuesday by school district officials shows. McCree, 45, said she had no idea someone in the office was filming what happened next.
“Needless to say, I was anxious,” she told McClatchy. “I really thought my daughter had gotten in trouble, and I was very nervous.”
But her daughter, Promise McCree, had staged the whole thing. She and her counselor had lured her mom into the principal’s office to let her know she’d been accepted to Grambling State University.
“There’s something else that you need to talk about,” a voice says in the background in the video. “It happened today, and I’m going to let Promise tell you what happened.”
The video had been viewed on Facebook more than 1,600 times as of Wednesday morning.
She’d be the first in her family to get a bachelor’s degree, her mom said. All it took was Promise saying, “I got into Grambling,” to send her mom into some pretty sweet, principal’s office dance moves, the video shows.
LaJuana joked that her sudden urge to twerk was the “proper response for [Promise] being accepted,” according to WFAA, which first reported on the video.
“Promise is a true gift from God to me,” LaJuana told McClatchy. “She’s a mentor to her younger cousins and is very family oriented. She always wanted to watch the Discovery Channel as a kid, and find out about planets and science, so I had to find out about those things, too, because she was so inquisitive, always had all these questions.”
Promise wants to study criminal psychology at Grambling, which is in Grambling, La., according to the school district’s Facebook post.
