‘Trail of soda’ leads cop to man who stole Pepsi truck to get to airport, OK cops say

A trail of “slinging soda pop” led Oklahoma police to a stolen Pepsi truck — and the man accused of stealing it to get to the airport, Tulsa police said.
“The back of the truck was still open, and the lift was down,” Officer Jeanne Pierce said, according to the Tulsa World. “One officer said he was following the trail of soda.”
While the man — now identified by police as 45-year-old Steven Hart — was fleeing in the Pepsi semi-truck, soda was flying out of the truck, NewsOn6 reported. He drove off in the truck at about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, police said.
“He was just slinging soda pop through every intersection he blazed through,” Sergeant Glenn Uhren said, according to NewsOn6.
Sometime after the 18-wheel truck was stolen, a woman called police about the soda-stealing incident, KJRH reported. She told authorities that “her boyfriend was driving around a parking lot in a Pepsi truck and looking for her,” according to the TV station.
When police spotted the Pepsi truck with slinging soda, they began to chase it through Tulsa — for about 30 minutes, according to KTUL. That chase started at about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
When police found and caught up with the truck, an officer tried to jump up into the cab, the Tulsa World reported.
“But Hart jumped out of the truck, leaving it in gear, which resulted in it rolling forward and rear-ending a school bus, police said,” according to the newspaper.
No kids were in the bus, and no injuries were reported, according to KJRH.
Traffic was shut down, and Hart was taken into custody, NewsOn6 reported.
Hart told police he stole the truck to drive to the airport after an argument with his girlfriend, according to NewsOn6.
The driver of the truck said it was stolen when he was making a delivery and unloading soda, according to KTUL. That employee was in the back of the truck when Hart began driving, so he jumped out.
Hart was booked into the Tulsa County Jail on suspicion of larceny of an automobile, eluding and a failure to stop traffic violation, according to booking reports.
He also faces an additional charge of attempting to escape a county jail, the booking report shows. Police say he tried to escape after stealing the Pepsi Truck, according to the Tulsa World.
Police say Hart tried to escape “from the jail intake area through the sally port, two sets of locked doors between the booking and pre-booking areas of the jail,” the Tulsa World reported.
