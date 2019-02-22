National

Peter Frampton taking a bow, begins Farewell Tour across the U.S. in June

By Lisa Gutierrez

February 22, 2019 11:04 AM

Peter Frampton performs at the All for the Hall benefit concert at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, April 12, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. The rocker has announced the dates for his 2019 farewell tour.
Peter Frampton performs at the All for the Hall benefit concert at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, April 12, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. The rocker has announced the dates for his 2019 farewell tour. Laura Roberts Laura Roberts/Invision/AP
Peter Frampton performs at the All for the Hall benefit concert at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, April 12, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. The rocker has announced the dates for his 2019 farewell tour. Laura Roberts Laura Roberts/Invision/AP

Do you feel like we do?

Like, where did the time go?

Peter Frampton has announced the dates for “Finale - The Farewell Tour,” that will take the rock guitarist across the United States — with one stop in Montreal — beginning in June.

Frampton “is the latest classic rock icon to announce that his next tour will be his last,” writes Rolling Stone, which describes the event as an “extensive arena and amphitheater farewell tour.”

Singer and composer Elton John announced on Wednesday that he will retire from the road after his upcoming three-year global tour, dubbed "Farewell Yellow Brick Road. The tour starts on 8 September in Allentown, Pennsylvania. It will consist of 30

By

Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening will appear with Frampton at many stops, and the rocker’s son, Julian Frampton, will appear at West Coast concerts, according to Frampton.com.

“Frampton first came to fame as the frontman of the Sixties psychedelic band the Herd and then as the guitarist in the early Seventies rock band Humble Pie,” according to Rolling Stone.

“He went solo in 1972, but struggled to find a mass audience until his 1976 live album ‘Frampton Comes Alive!’ hit Number One on the album charts and produced the massive hit singles ‘Show Me the Way,’ ‘Baby, I Love Your Way’ and ‘Do You Feel Like We Do.’”

Behind the scenes, he’s worked alongside George Harrison, David Bowie, Jerry Lee Lewis, Ringo Starr, John Entwistle and Pearl Jam’s Matt Cameron, according to his website.

In front of the camera, he’s appeared as himself on episodes of “Family Guy” and “The Simpsons,” according to a press release from Live Nation Entertainment.

The tour begins June 18 at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Tulsa, Oklahoma. It will stop in such cities as Nashville, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Boston, Chicago, Kansas City and Las Vegas before wrapping up on Oct. 12 in Concord, California.

A stop in Montreal, Canada, on July 5 is included.

Tickets to the general public go on sale at 10 a.m. local time on March 1 at LiveNation.com, according to the press release. Check www.citiprivatepass.com for pre-sale ticket information. VIP packages will also be available at www.frampton.com, the press release says.

Here’s the lineup provided by Live Nation.

“June 18—Tulsa, OK—Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa

June 20—Little Rock, AR—Robinson Performance Hall

June 22—Montgomery, AL—Wind Creek Casino & Hotel

June 23—Chattanooga, TN—Tivoli Theatre

June 26—Memphis, TN—Orpheum Theatre

June 27—Nashville, TN—Ascend Amphitheater

June 29—Salamanca, NY—Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino

June 30—Bethel, NY—Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 2—Pittsburgh, PA—Benedum Center for the Performing Arts

July 3—Syracuse, NY—St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

July 5—Montreal, QC—Montreal Jazz Fest- Place des Arts: Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier

July 7—Gilford, NH—Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 9—Boston, MA—Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

July 10—Philadelphia, PA—The Met Philadelphia

July 12—Cincinnati, OH—Riverbend Music Center

July 13—Stayner, ON—Roxodus Music Festival

July 23—Traverse City, MI—Interlochen Center for the Arts-Kresge Auditorium

July 25—Detroit, MI—DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 26—Morgantown, WV—MountainFest Motorcycle Rally

July 28—Chicago, IL—Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

July 29—Cedar Rapids, IA—McGrath Amphitheatre

July 31—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre

August 2—Minneapolis, MN—Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater

August 4—St. Louis, MO—Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 5—Kansas City, MO—Starlight Theatre

August 8—Cleveland, OH—Blossom Music Center

August 11—Atlanta, GA—Ameris Bank Amphitheatre at Encore Park

August 16-21—Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea Mediterranean

August 30—Charlotte, NC—PNC Music Pavilion

September 1—Albany, NY—Saratoga Performing Arts Center

September 2—Uncasville, CT—Mohegan Sun Arena

September 4—Jacksonville, FL—Daily’s Place

September 6—Miami, FL—Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the S. Florida Fairgrounds

September 7—Tampa, FL—MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

September 10—Simpsonville, SC—CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

September 11—Washington, DC—The Anthem

September 13—New York, NY—Madison Square Garden

September 14—Raleigh, NC—Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

September 21—Houston, TX—Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

September 22—Dallas, TX—The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

September 24—Albuquerque, NM—Sandia Resort & Casino

September 26—Phoenix, AZ—Comerica Theatre

September 28—Las Vegas, NV—Red Rock Resort Spa & Casino

September 29—Temecula, CA—Pechanga Casino-Pechanga Summit

October 2—San Diego, CA—Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU

October 3—Paso Robles, CA—Vina Robles Amphitheatre

October 5—Los Angeles, CA—The Forum

October 6—Tuolumne, CA—Black Oak Casino Resort-Westside Pavilion

October 9—Seattle, WA—Paramount Theatre

October 10—Portland, OR—Ilani Resort & Casino-Cowlitz Ballroom

October 12—Concord, CA—Concord Pavilion”

  Comments  