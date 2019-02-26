National

Baby in shopping cart killed by drunk driver in dollar store parking lot, Texas cops say

By Matthew Martinez

February 26, 2019 06:18 AM

The Dollar General on Moursund Boulevard on San Antonio’s South Side was the scene of the deadly crash.
A baby was killed by a drunk driver Monday afternoon while sitting in a shopping cart in a San Antonio dollar store parking lot, police say.

San Antonio police charged David Fuentes, 25, with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault after the Monday afternoon crash, according to jail records. Bond for Fuentes was not listed.

Fuentes made too wide a turn into the Dollar General parking lot along Moursund Boulevard on the city’s South Side, and hit the shopping cart holding the baby head-on, while the baby’s mother packed groceries into her car, San Antonio Police Sgt. Ralph Salazar said, according to KSAT.

Police say they responded to the crash just before 2 p.m. Monday, and Fuentes was taken into police custody just after 2:30 p.m.

When Fuentes’ blue Ford pickup struck the cart, it sent the 1-year-old child flying from the seat, police said, according to the San Antonio Express News. After his truck hit the shopping cart, the pickup hit a parked vehicle, where another woman was loading groceries, the newspaper reported.

That woman was taken to a nearby hospital after sustaining “serious injuries,” according to KENS. The infant was pronounced dead at the hospital as well.

The baby’s mother was also taken to the hospital for treatment, according to KABB.

The identities of the three victims were not released by authorities.

