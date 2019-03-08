CDC: Unvaccinated Oregon boy almost dies of tetanus

FILE - In this May 27, 2013 file photo a needle with tetanus vaccine is prepared by a nurse practitioner on a tornado ravaged street in Moore, Okla. An unvaccinated 6-year-old Oregon boy was hospitalized for two months for tetanus and almost died of the bacterial illness after getting a deep laceration on his forehead while playing on a farm, according to a case study published Friday, March 8, 2019 by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Sue Ogrocki,File AP Photo