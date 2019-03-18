Man charged in TJ Maxx flashing accused of exposing himself to schoolkids, NC cops say

A man was arrested and charged Saturday with exposing himself in front of children outside a North Carolina school. It was not the first time he was charged with the crime.

On Feb. 15, Calven Michael Gallimore was accused by Apex police of exposing himself to a woman at an area TJ Maxx store, WNCN reported.

Just days after being bonded out of jail on that indecent exposure charge, he revealed himself again in public, according to WTVD. Police said Gallimore committed the crime in front of children at the St. Mary Magdalene Catholic School in Apex, the TV station reported.

The 20-year-old Apex man exposed himself to a 13-year-old on the school playground and was charged with indecent exposure to a person under the age of 18, WRAL said.

“We’ve already locked him up one time for indecent exposure and then he turns around and does it again before he even goes to court on the first offense,” Apex Police Capt. Ann Stephens said of Gallimore, who was seen exposing himself by four students looking out a second-floor window of the school on March 1 , according to WTVD.

Because Gallimore is older than 18, and he exposed himself to a minor, his punishment could “include a lifetime addition to the sex offender registry,” according to the Law Office of Dewey P. Brinkley. The lawyer’s website said the maximum penalty for class 2 misdemeanor indecent exposure charges is 30 days in jail and a $1,000 fine.